Accelerator programme for women startups
WeWork India, in association with StrongHer Ventures, has launched “Arise”, a programme to help create opportunities for women entrepreneurs. The programme will engage with 5,000 startups, mentor 1000 entrepreneurs and invest in over 100 startups over the next five years, says a press release.
Women entrepreneurs would get a range of benefits as part of the accelerator programme including knowledge sessions, bootcamps, engaged mentoring, curated networking events and access to follow-on capital.
Access to WeWork spaces will be offered at subsidised rates through WeWork Labs’ Growth Campus, the release adds. The acceleration programme is open to women-led or women-focused startups in categories of health, fin-tech, consumer, future of work and web 3.0.
For details, visit https://www.strongher.vc/strongherwework
