Career in the creative industry

October 07, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Gone are the days when students had limited career options to choose from. In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the aspirations of young Indians. While traditional fields like engineering, medicine, and MBA still attract a large number of students, many youngsters are now looking towards creative careers. The field is vast and offers a range of career options. From art direction to copywriting, digital creation to gaming, there are several courses available for students who want to make a career in the creative field.

This dynamic and competitive field demands a unique set of skills, knowledge, and experiences. Here are some key factors that can significantly benefit individuals seeking success in this area.

Real-world exposure: Working alongside experienced and seasoned professionals provides valuable insights into industry trends, best practices, and innovative techniques. This firsthand experience enables individuals to grasp the nuances of the industry, enhance their skills, and develop a broad perspective and establish a solid foundation for their careers and equips them with practical knowledge that sets them apart from others.

Real-time assignments: Working on assignments for real brands is one of the most effective ways to succeed. Collaboration with established names offers the opportunity to apply creative skills and problem-solving abilities to real-world situations. This process hones students’ ability to understand and meet client expectations, strengthens their portfolios, and enhances their credibility as creative professionals. Individuals gain hands-on experience and demonstrate their capability to deliver impactful results.

Experience at global agencies: Working in diverse cultural settings or different countries exposes individuals to a wide range of creative influences, ideas, and perspectives. It fosters cultural sensitivity, expands creative horizons, and enhances the ability to think globally. Such experiences not only enrich personal growth but also provide a competitive edge in the industry, enabling individuals to approach projects from unique and diverse standpoints.

Scholarships and student support: Scholarships and student support programmes provide financial assistance, mentorship, and resources that enable individuals to pursue their creative aspirations without undue financial burden. They alleviate financial constraints and create a supportive environment that encourages learning, experimentation, and personal growth. Access to such opportunities empowers individuals to focus on honing their craft and building a solid foundation for their creative careers.

What to study

There is a range of postgraduate courses that cover a diverse range of fields, including art direction, digital content creation, graphic design, film production, photography, copywriting, gaming, and more. Also the applicant can be from any field of undergraduate study. While certain schools may require entrance exams, many do not have this prerequisite, making these courses accessible to many students. Prior knowledge or experience in the specific creative field is not always obligatory, as these courses often provide comprehensive training. This is particularly beneficial considering the limited availability of undergraduate programmes specialising in the creative field.

Aspiring students can explore options such as a Diploma in Art Direction, Diploma in Digital Content, Diploma in Copywriting, Master’s in Graphic Design, Master’s in Film Production, Master’s in Advertising and Marketing, and various other specialised postgraduate courses, which offer a solid foundation and specialised real-world knowledge. The creative industry offers a world of opportunities for individuals seeking diverse and fulfilling careers. By making informed choices and selecting reputable programmes and institutes, aspirants can embark on a rewarding journey.

The author is Director, M.A.D. School of Ideas.