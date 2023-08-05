Career in Influencer Marketing

August 05, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

Influencer marketing has become one of the most popular marketing strategies in recent years and a powerful tool for brands to reach their target audience. Based on the 2023 Influencer Marketing Hub survey, around 72% of marketers said that it generates superior quality customers. Interestingly, the survey also found that 51% of brands who work with influencers run ecommerce stores and that 82% of a brand’s leads from influencer marketing are of better quality than other campaign types. Morning Consult’s 2023 survey revealed that nearly 72% of Gen Z and Millennials follow influencers on social media.

Influencer Marketing involves teaming up with online influencers to endorse a brand’s products or services. This is essentially a form of social media marketing that capitalises on product endorsements/mentions by individuals who have a devoted social media following and are deemed experts in their field. The effectiveness of influencer marketing can be attributed to the high degree of confidence that influencers inspire in their followers. They are considered genuine and dependable, making their recommendations a type of social validation that can significantly impact purchasing behaviour. By collaborating with an influencer, a brand can tap into their audience and gain access to a highly engaged and loyal customer base. It allows businesses to reach a wider audience in a more organic and authentic way, and can lead to increased brand awareness, sales, and customer loyalty.

Educational requirements

As social media dominates today’s market, businesses are turning to Influencer Marketing Managers to spearhead their campaigns. These professionals are responsible for selecting the right influencers, developing strategies, managing collaborations, and tracking campaign performance. The role requires technical skills and personal qualities like creativity, attention to detail, adaptability, and a strong work ethic.

While a degree in Marketing, Advertising or Communications can help, it is not always necessary as there are no specific educational requirements. Many successful Influencer Marketing Managers have gained experience and knowledge through on-the-job training and real-world experience.

However, there are several courses available in India that can provide a deeper understanding and help individuals develop the skills required to succeed. These include certificate programmes, diplomas, graduate and postgraduate degrees in Marketing, Digital Marketing, and Social Media Marketing. Certificate programmes typically last for a few weeks and cover the basics. Diploma courses may be over a few months and provide a more in-depth understanding. Graduate degrees such as an MBA in Marketing can provide a comprehensive understanding of marketing principles. An M.Sc. in Digital Marketing or Social Media Marketing can offer more specialised training.

Other skills

In order to perform exceptionally well as an Influencer Marketing Manager, one must possess a diverse set of skills such as building strong relationships, strategic planning, creativity, effective communication, meticulousness, data analysis proficiency, project management, extensive knowledge of social media platforms, leadership skills, and a fervent passion for marketing. By combining these, one can design and implement effective campaigns that achieve the brand’s goals and resonate with the target audience.

As the industry grows, the demand for skilled influencer marketing managers is expected to rise, offering higher salaries and career growth opportunities in the future.

The writer is the Managing Director and Co-founder, UBON