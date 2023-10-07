Career in HR Training and Development

October 07, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

In today’s dynamic and fiercely competitive business landscape, the role of HR Training and Development Managers has assumed paramount significance. These professionals are entrusted with the responsibility of augmenting the skills and capabilities of employees, ensuring their readiness to meet the organisation’s objectives and stay at the vanguard of their respective fields. If you possess an innate interest in human resources and an ardent zeal for nurturing individuals’ growth, a career as a HR Training and Development Manager may prove to be an extraordinary choice.

HR Training and Development encompasses the multifaceted domain of designing, implementing, and evaluating training programmes tailored to address the learning and development needs of employees within an organisation. It entails a broad array of activities such as identifying training needs, creating purposeful materials to deliver training sessions, and assessing the efficacy of training initiatives. You will assume a pivotal role in aligning employee development with organisational goals, fostering a vibrant learning culture, and propelling employee engagement.

What it takes

Although there is no rigid mandate for a specific Bachelor’s degree, pursuing a degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a cognate discipline can lay a sturdy foundation. Moreover, acquiring relevant certifications, diplomas, or postgraduate degrees can elevate your knowledge and bolster your marketability. Several professional certifications, such as the Certified Professional in Learning and Performance (CPLP) or the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) are assets. Pursuing an MBA or PGDM offers the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in this domain.

In addition to formal education, exemplary communication and interpersonal skills are vital prerequisites, given the closely-knit collaboration with employees, managers, and other stakeholders. Smart presentation and facilitation skills are indispensable in order to deliver engrossing training sessions. Additionally, a sound understanding of adult learning principles and instructional design methodologies assumes paramount importance in crafting training materials.

Analytical acumen also assumes immense significance, as you will be entrusted with evaluating the effectiveness of training programmes and identifying avenues for enhancement. Familiarity with learning management systems (LMS) and cutting-edge e-learning platforms bestows a distinct advantage in the current digital learning landscape, along with strong organisational and project management skills.

Career prospects

The job roles available may vary based on the organisation’s scale and industry. Common designations are Training and Development Manager, Learning and Development Manager, Talent Development Manager, and Organisational Development Manager. In these roles, you will collaborate extensively with HR teams, departmental heads, and subject matter experts to comprehensively assess training needs, design programmes, deliver sessions, and meticulously measure the impact on employee performance and organizational outcomes.

In terms of career prospects, the demand for HR Training and Development Managers is projected to surge as organisations increasingly recognise the pivotal role of nurturing their workforce’s continuous development. With the right qualifications and experience, you can ascend to senior leadership positions such as Director of Learning and Development or Chief Learning Officer. Additionally, you may delve into consulting opportunities or even establish your own firm, thereby sculpting an entrepreneurial path.

A career as a HR Training and Development Manager offers an exciting opportunity to shape the growth trajectory of people and the organisation by synergistically amalgamating formal education, relevant certifications, and honing essential skills.

The author is Chairman, FOSTIIMA Business School, Delhi.