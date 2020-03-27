These apps will help you get more organised amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Colleges are shut, schools are closed, and events are postponed. Be it a lockdown or a self-quarantine, everyone is confined to their homes. Many of you might have thought at some point that this will be the time you will be more productive, learn a new skill, catch up on studies or even just relax and spend some quality time with family. However, on most days, you find yourselves curled up in bed, binge watching some television series. Here are two apps that will get you out of your reverie and help you get more organised.

Boosted

This productivity tracker app lets the user organise their activities and tracks how much time they spent on each project. If the activities are too time-taking and overwhelming, they can be broken down into smaller tasks in the app so that they do not appear daunting. The user can get reports on a daily or weekly basis to understand how productive they have been. A chronological timeline of the activities and time they took can also be viewed. This free app ensures all the data is backed up into the user’s Google Drive.

(https://bit.ly/39jbiHu)

Productive

The app comes with a to-do list feature that can be used to make lists for the day, week or month. Tasks can be scheduled for any time of the day and reminders will be set accordingly. Having a colourful scheme might help some people focus more. Productive lets the user customise their name, habit and tasks in any colour they want. The completed habits or tasks can be arranged in a motivating chain so that every time the user is feeling a bit lazy, this can act as an incentive. The tasks can also be broken down into smaller activities and timeframes can be set for them.

(https://bit.ly/2xhWPOE)