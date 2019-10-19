Bon App-etit

You are never too old or young to be an entrepreneur. With self-employment seeing a boost over the past decade aided by the Internet, it is easy for the right ideas to get noticed. However, every entrepreneur needs some motivation and skills to become successful. Here are two apps that will help the entrepreneur in you.

CamCard

Many people might have good ideas that can be transformed into successful products; however, ideas are merely not enough. It is important to have networking skills for an entrepreneur to progress in his or her chosen field. CamCard helps you manage business cards as well as exchange them. The risk of physical cards being easily misplaced can be avoided by using this app. It also allows the user to add reminders about contacts and also updates information about them, which will help you know if they have moved to a different job or city. Users can update their profile too to let people know about their expertise and talents. An added feature is that the app recognises 17 languages including English, Dutch, Chinese, Danish, Korean, Norwegian, and so on. (https://bit.ly/JNeJdl)

RescueTime

Thanks to social media, it is extremely easy for us to get distracted from our work. This is not something entrepreneurs can afford to do. RescueTime is a productivity tracker that enables the user to control the time he or she spends on their device. The app lets you track which platforms you were using and for how much time during the day so as to ensure your digital life is not wasted. Every action you perform on your phone is categorised as productive or not. The user can also set a time limit on their phone usage. Do you work online on your phone? That can also be tracked and added into the productivity section. The FocusTime session feature blocks distracting websites and apps so that the user can completely focus on his or her work without being bothered. (https://bit.ly/2kSsRbI)