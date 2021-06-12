News from the world of education: June 11, 2021

Admissions open, new programmes, collaborations, appointments and more

M.Sc. Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, invites applications for its new M.Sc. Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship course starting in September 2021.The programme concludes with an individual summer project for a social enterprise.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class honours degree or overseas equivalent. A minimum of 6.5 IELTS score, with no individual score lower than 5.5.

Fee: £23,050 for international students for 2021/ 22 .

https://www.strath.ac.uk/courses/postgraduatetaught/socialinnovationentrepreneurship/#whythiscourse

Six-year B.Tech programme

NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) invites applications for a six-year B. Tech. programme after Class 10 at the Mumbai campus. To be eligible for admission, candidates must have passed the Class 10 exam or equivalent from any board, with a minimum of 70% aggregate marks in General Sciences and Mathematics, or Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Admissions will be based on merit, and aspirants can choose to specialise in Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology or Data Science.

https://bti.nmims.edu/

M.Sc. Molecular Medicine

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the M.Sc. Molecular Medicine course starting in September 2021.

Duration: 1 Year

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or “first class” from a reputable university with a substantial element of human or animal biology. Medical students can intercalate after completion of three years of their medical degree. Medical graduates and graduates in other scientific subjects such as biotechnology are also welcome. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee: Overseas (2021 annual fee) is £24,950

https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/postgraduate/taught/courses/2021/molecular-medicine-msc

IIAD extends deadline to apply

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, offers undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design and postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management. Applicants must take the institute’s entrance test, which will be held in online mode on July 9 and 10 and offline on July 10. Last date to apply is July 3.

www.iiad.edu.in

M.Sc. Environmental Physics and Solar Energy

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, offers a new two-year Master’s programme in Environmental Physics and Solar Energy led by the Albert Katz International School for Desert Studies (AKIS). Applications for the Fall semester beginning in October 2021 are open and last date is July 1, 2021. Applications for Spring Semester beginning in February 2022 can also be submitted now.

Eligibility: A BSc. in Natural Sciences or in Engineering Sciences in disciplines related to physics, mathematics, and chemistry, and to chemical, electrical, mechanical and materials engineering.

Tuition: Approximately $34,995 (Scholarships covering tuition and living expenses may be available to outstanding students)

https://in.bgu.ac.il/en/akis/Pages/Environmental-Physics-Solar-Energy.aspx

JKBS opens applications for BBA

JK Business School (JKBS) invites applications for its BBA programme for the batch of 2021. The three-year degree programme provides academic knowledge along with practical experience and skill development through regular industrial visits, internships, management games, and live projects.

Eligibility: Students who have cleared the 10+2 exams or equivalent examination from CBSE/Board of school Education, Haryana/or other recognised board/or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks. Selection will be on the basis of Class XII results, group discussion, personal interview and score in JKBS Written Aptitude Test.

Fee: ₹279,000

www.jkbschool.org.

Scaler makes key appointments

Ed-tech start-up Scaler has announced five key leadership appointments towards further strengthening its business units to accelerate growth. Rahul Karthikeyan joins as the Chief Marketing Officer, Arnav Gupta as Product and Strategy Lead, Anu Nair as Creative Head, Ranjeet Kumar, and Manmeet Singh Akali as Co-Heads of Brand & Content. Launched in 2019, Scaler focuses on upskilling college students and tech professionals through industry-vetted curriculum.

Bambinos.live raises $500k as seed investment

Bambinos.live, a digital academy for extracurricular activities, has raised $500K as part of its seed investment round from HNI and Angels. Bambinos.live will use fresh funds for product development, scaling up its distribution network and enhancing the course content across categories of extracurricular activities. Founded in June 2020, the company has successfully on boarded more than 15,000 students on its platform.

WhiteHat Jr to introduce music curriculum

WhiteHat Jr has announced the launch of its Music curriculum to make music learning mainstream for kids. It proposes to offer seamless delivery of Music classes, specifically piano and guitar, online. This launch aligns with the brand’s strategy to inspire a generation of children to create versus consume. The company also plans to make Music commercially available in the U.S. and India after incorporating feedback from the beta testing phase.

Rishihood University ties up with Bosch India Foundation

Rishihood University (RU) has joined hands with Bosch India Foundation to set up the Industry-Academia Collaboration Centre. Situated within the RU campus, the centre will offer relevant skill development programmes aimed at creating more job-ready graduates. The association will focus on two fronts: MSME Capacity Building for those individuals pursuing self-employment opportunities and running the BRIDGE certification programme to provide vocational skill development and on-the-job training to the less-privileged, unemployed, and less-educated youth above 18 years of age.

Talentsprint launches new courses

TalentSprint announced a multi-year partnership with Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI at IIT-Madras to launch multiple deep-tech executive education programmes. The 12-month PG Level Advanced Programme in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence is designed for early career professionals keen to build careers in data science and AI. The programme will be certified by the CCE, IIT-Madras. Those with a B.E./M.E./B.Tech./M.Tech. or an equivalent degree and professionals who have between one and five years of experience can apply. The fee is ₹3 lakhs with EMI options available. The first cohort will begin in August 2021. Visit https://iitm.talentsprint.com/adsmi/

TalentSprint has also tied up with NSE Academy, the education arm of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., to launch a six-month Advanced Certification Programme in AI for Financial Markets for professionals across hedge funds, investment banks, stock markets, commodity markets, derivatives, insurance, forex, money markets, fintech start-ups, NBFCs, and regulators. This will be certified by NSE Academy and and TalentSprint. The fee is ₹3 lakhs (up to 30% scholarships available). The first cohort will begin in August 2021. Details at https://bit.ly/3gfo5zZ

Dr. Pritam Baruah joins BMU

BML Munjal University (BMU) announced the appointment of Dr. Pritam Baruah as the Dean of School of Law. Prior to this, Dr. Baruah was Professor of Law at Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, Haryana, where he taught courses on Legal Philosophy and Constitutional Law. A seasoned academician and researcher with experience of more than 15 years, his recent work focuses on how constitutional courts employ moral values in decision-making, and the theory and practice of democracy. Dr. Baruah has also taught at the National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata and was a Teaching Fellow at University College London and has held visiting professorships at the University of Ottawa, China University of Politics and Law (Beijing), NLSIU Bangalore, and Humboldt University, Berlin. He has contributed to two commissions constituted by the Supreme Court of India and has also practised law at the Supreme Court of India. His work has been published in national and international journals.

T-Hub’s first batch graduates

T-Hub, which hosts the T-Tribe capacity-building initiative, announced the graduation of 208 students of the first batch of the LaunchPad programme, a year long programme on entrepreneurship. The students were from 10 partnering colleges including MLR Institute of Technology, Marwadi University, Vardhaman College of Engineering, Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIET), Malla Reddy College of Engineering and Technology (MRCET). T-Tribe conducted a panel discussion on “Entrepreneurship: Opportunities vs Reality” as a part of the graduation ceremony and also announced the winners of the Pitch It to Win It competition, which required participants to submit a one-minute video pitch about their business ideas. Three winners were awarded cash prizes worth ₹1,00,000, ₹50,000 and ₹25000. Visit https://t-hub.co/t-tribe to learn more.

Placement success at IIM-K

The inaugural batch of IIM-Kozhikode’s Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL) achieved 100% placement with 39 companies making 71 offers (including four international offers) to 65 participating students and 72% of the women cohort attaining senior leadership roles. Some of the leading companies that participated included Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Axis Bank, Barclays, Blackberrys, Cognizant, Crisil, Deloitte, EY , Gramener, IBM, Infosys Consulting, Mphasis, Microsoft, Paypal, PhonePe, PwC, Publicis sapient, Redington, and Tata Elxsi.

AnantU launches report on Industrial Symbiosis

Anant Centre for Sustainability has published a new study “Industrial Symbiosis in India - Challenge or Opportunity? Learnings from a study of Naroda Industrial Estate, Gujarat,” which analysed the challenges of waste exchange among 65+ manufacturing companies in the Naroda Industrial Estate, Ahmedabad. The report’s primary purpose is to encourage collaboration and exchange underutilised (non-hazardous) waste materials of a company or the sector with another company to achieve a competitive advantage and attain a closed-loop materials system within geographic proximity. The report concludes with an adequate framework for industrial symbiosis implementation in industrial units and clusters in India. The centre is a think-do-teach tank within Anant National University.

Pearson partners with ApplyBoard

Pearson announced a partnership with international student recruitment platform ApplyBoard to use its standalone document verification platform, ApplyProof. This will ensure that students taking PTE to study in Canada will have greater transparency and portability of their test results. ApplyProof will enable verifiers to access digital PTE results as needed, efficiently, and at no additional cost. Immigration officials, government agencies, schools and others can require students to provide proof of English language proficiency. The ApplyProof technology affords a secure and decentralized solution to the challenge of verification. These stakeholders will be able to verify the validity of PTE test scores in seconds.

Pearl Academy announces scholarships

Pearl Academy has announced scholarships for the children of COVID frontline warriors, teachers and those who have lost their primary earning member due to COVID-19. A part of Pearl Academy’s ‘We Care’ initiative, this scholarship programme is applicable to existing and new students for the academic year 2021-22. A 100% scholarship on all-inclusive fee will be provided to the wards of an individual who lost his/her life due to COVID-19 and was the sole breadwinner of the family. A 20% scholarship on one year tuition fee will be offered to the wards of COVID frontline warriors (doctors, nurses, employees of municipal bodies, military, para-military, police etc). To extend gratitude to teachers for their relentless efforts throughout the pandemic, a 20% scholarship on one year tuition fee has been announced for the wards of teachers. For more information on scholarships, visit: https://pearlacademy.com/covid-19-response/we-care-covid-scholarships/ For eligibility criteria and guidelines, visit: https://pearlacademy.com/admissions/dates-and-guidelines/

RNTU signs MoU with EduSkills Foundation

Bhopal-based Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the EduSkills Foundation to provide technical training to students and faculty members together with assistance in student placements. Under this partnership, EduSkills Foundation will provide training by experts and enhance the trainees skills to make them job ready. In collaboration with RNTU, EduSkills Foundation will organise a ‘Train the Trainers’ programme, ‘Train the Students’ programme and offer internships and job opportunities to students. This partnership is expected to enhance the university’s efforts to bridge the overall skills gap in higher education and improve employability in India.

Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2021 is out

According to Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2021, India continues to witness a digital skills gap. The study draws on performance data since the pandemic’s onset from more than 77 million learners on the platform to benchmark skills proficiency across business, technology, and data science for over 100 countries. The key insights for India are that Cloud Computing is India’s strongest technology skill with 83% proficiency and also presents an employment opportunity for entry-level workers with just 51 hours of learning; despite strong foundational skills like Machine Learning (ML) and Mathematics, India is grappling with a shortage of data science professionals. Women in India are adopting online learning at one of the fastest paces globally. The share of overall Coursera course enrollments as well as in STEM courses from women learners in India saw an unprecedented increase. However, an overall learner-share of 37% (women) emphasises a gap in access to online learning. The full report can be found at https://www.coursera.org/global-skills-report

B.Com in International Accounting

Finplan International Education invites applications for a three-year B.Com. in International Accounting, offered by recognised universities and institutions in association with Finplan as an industry associate partner.. The programme offers a dual degree, ACCA 6 paper exemptions, multiple certifications, internships and opens opportunities in Global Accounting, Finance, Business Management and Entrepreneurship. Finplan offers placement assistance. Students of the Commerce stream who have completed Class 12 from a recognised board can apply. Last date to apply is June 25. Visit www.finplanindia.com for more details.