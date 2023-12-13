Watch | More AC seats, less sleeper coaches: Is Indian Railways on the right track?

The Indian Railways, a transportation lifeline for lakhs across the country, is having financial troubles.

Before the pandemic, Indian Railways on average used to spend ₹98 to earn ₹100. In 2021-22, it spent ₹107 to earn every ₹100.

To try to fix this, more AC coaches are being introduced, in the place of Sleeper and Second-Class coaches. But for many, AC coaches are simply just unaffordable.

In this video, The Hindu looks at the data to understand the Railways’ finances and whether the current plan of action will work.

Script, presentation and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Ideation and data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan, Sonikka Loganathan, Rebecca Rose Varghese