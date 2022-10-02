The week in 5 charts | Supreme Court ruling on abortion, PFI ban, Rajasthan political crisis and more

Here are 5 charts that will help you understand some of the key stories from this week

(1) Supreme Court ruling on abortion comes

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it is unconstitutional to distinguish between married and unmarried women for allowing termination of pregnancy on certain exceptional grounds when the foetus is between 20-24 weeks. The decision follows an interim order in July by which the court had allowed a 25-year-old woman to terminate her pregnancy. The ruling, incidentally delivered on World Safe Abortion Day, emphasises female autonomy in accessing abortion. The bench of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, J.B. Pardiwala and A.S. Bopanna delivered the verdict on the interpretation of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1971 and its Rules of 2003, and whether unmarried or single women can be allowed like their married counterparts the benefit of abortion up to 24 weeks. Here is the key takeaways from the judgement:

(2) Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rift amid race for Congress party president

The bitter rivalry between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot has once again intensified as the former announced his decision to run for the Congress party president post. Mr. Gehlot, after announcing his candidature for the post, had made it clear yet again that he is unwilling to give up the post of Rajasthan CM to his former deputy Mr. Pilot. This is the second time in two years that Mr. Pilot has been outsmarted by Mr. Gehlot and his supporters. In July 2020, when he first raised a rebellion staking claim for the Chief Minister’s post, he could gather only 18 MLAs and this time around, even those 18 didn’t stick around. Here is a brief history of the tussle between the two power-centres in Rajasthan Congress:

(3) Centre bans PFI and eight front organisations for five years

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its front organisations including its student wing- the Campus Front of India (CFI) as an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This comes close on the heels of a countrywide raid on September 22 when 109 members of the groups were arrested by the NIA and other agencies. Here is all you need to know about the organisation:

(4) Cuba approves same-sex marriage

Cuban voters have approved a historic new referendum that allows same-sex couples to marry and adopt in the country. More than 3.9 million voters voted to ratify the code (66.9%), while 1.95 million opposed ratification (33%). The 100-page “family code” legalizes same-sex marriage and civil unions, allows same-sex couples to adopt children, and promotes equal sharing of domestic rights and responsibilities between men and women. Here is a map showing countries that have legalised same-sex marriages.

(5) Deepti Sharma’s dismissal of England’s Charlotte Dean sparks debate on ‘Mankading’

The Indian women’s cricket team beat England at Lord’s on Saturday (Sept 24) to sweep the three-match series and give a fitting farewell to the legendary Jhulan Goswami. But the entire discourse around the match revolved around India spinner Deepti Sharma’s run-out of Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end. At the third ODI, Sharma dismissed Dean using a technique considered controversial - Mankading. Though the dismissal was legal according to ICC and MCC rules, a debate ensued about whether Dean’ dismissal was fair. Here is a brief explainer on Mankading: