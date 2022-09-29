India

All women, married or unmarried, have right to legal and safe abortion: Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. File

All women, whether married or unmarried, are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy, the Supreme Court said on September 29.

Distinction between married and unmarried women under abortion laws is artificial and constitutionally unsustainable, the Supreme Court added.

Distinction between married and unmarried perpetuates stereotype that only married women are sexually active, the Supreme Court said on abortion law.


