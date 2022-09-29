All women, married or unmarried, have right to legal and safe abortion: Supreme Court

PTI September 29, 2022 11:52 IST

All women are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy, says the Supreme Court

All women are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy, says the Supreme Court

All women, whether married or unmarried, are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy, the Supreme Court said on September 29. Also read: Explained | What are India’s laws on abortions? Distinction between married and unmarried women under abortion laws is artificial and constitutionally unsustainable, the Supreme Court added. Distinction between married and unmarried perpetuates stereotype that only married women are sexually active, the Supreme Court said on abortion law.



