Data

Data | Only 11 women Supreme Court judges in 71 years, three of them appointed in 2021

Justice B.V. Nagarathna takes oath as a Supreme Court judge at the new annexe complex in the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three of the nine new judges sworn into the Supreme Court (SC) of India on Tuesday, August 31 are women. The elevation of the three women judges is significant as the share of women has always remained poor in the judiciary. The first-ever woman judge in the SC was appointed in 1989, 39 years after the apex court came into existence. Since then, only 10 women, including those sworn in on Tuesday, have become judges in the apex court. Representation at the High Courts (HC) has been no better, with only 11% of the judges being women. The lower judiciary fares slightly better.

Representation in Supreme Court

The chart shows the serving women judges (in red), retired women judges (in lighter shade of red), serving men judges/Chief Justices (in grey) and retired men judges/Chief Justices (in light red) of the SC according to their year of appointment as of August 31. Only 11 of the 256 judges (4.2%) who have served/ are serving at the apex court were/are women. Four out of the 33 judges (12%) currently serving are women.

image/svg+xml

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Also read: Data | Women make up only 12% of India's police force

Representations in High Courts

The share of women judges in HCs was no better. The chart depicts the share of women among all HC judges as of August 1, 2021. Overall, women judges account for only 11% of HC judges. In five HCs, no woman served as a judge, while in six others, their share was less than 10%. The % of women judges at the Madras and Delhi High Courts was relatively high.

 

Representations in District Courts

Women's representation in the judiciary is slightly better in the lower courts where 28% of the judges were women as of 2017. However, it was lower than 20% in Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat. The map shows the State-wise % of women judges in the lower courts.

 

Also read: Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccinations touch record pace in the last 11 days of August


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles

Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccinations touch record pace in the last 11 days of August

Data | Kerala's recent COVID-19 surge explained

Data | Nearly one-third of the central sector infrastructure projects were running behind schedule at the end of the first quarter of FY22

Data | Women make up only 12% of India's police force

Data | How did Central Public Sector Enterprises perform in FY2020?

Data | Earth records its warmest ever July in 2021

Data | How does conflict-ridden Afghanistan fare in key socio-economic indicators

Data | 2021 Monsoon session: LS passed 14 Bills after discussing each less than 10 minutes

Data | How many track & field records were broken at Tokyo Olympics?

Data | Drop out rate of SC/STs relatively higher in IITs and IISERs

Data | Does economy determine a country's performance at Olympics?

Data | In July, more than 65% consumers believe their incomes have reduced: RBI survey

Neeraj Chopra eclipses his competitors at the Tokyo Olympics

Data | How many new Olympic and World records were set in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics?

Data | Unclaimed wealth with Indian banks rose to a three-year high in 2020

Data | Urban workers hit the most during national COVID-19 lockdown

Data | India's excess deaths could be highest among nations with the most recorded COVID-19 fatalities

Data | Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh continue to face vaccine supply crunch despite wasting minimal doses

Data | Low-income countries have received only 0.27% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 5:55:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/only-11-women-supreme-court-judges-in-71-years-three-of-them-appointed-in-2021/article36272407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY