Data | Google search trends: What Indians searched for in 2020

IPL and Coronavirus were the most popular topics

The most googled term globally in 2020, understandably, was Coronavirus. However, in India, it was pushed to the second spot, with the cricket-crazy country searching more about the Indian Premier League, making it the hottest topic of the year.

However, the term Coronavirus continued to garner sustained interest throughout the year, unlike terms such as Delhi election results, leap day, and Bihar election results, whose popularity waned once the related events ended. Dil Bechara and Money Heist were the most looked up movie and tv/web show, respectively.

Most googled

The chart shows the most searched terms by Indians in 2020. The darker the shade, the higher the popularity of the topic/trend at that specific time. The darkest shade represents the peak popularity recorded for a search term this year. The lightest shade corresponds to nearly no searches for that term on a date. The topics are arranged chronologically based on their peak popularity and the number indicates the overall popularity rank.

Search category

The table lists the ten most searched topics under a category. For instance, under the search category “how to,” the topic that found the most interest was “how to make Paneer”.

NEAR ME: 1. Food shelters near me | 2. COVID test near me | 3. Crackers shop near me | 4. Liquor shops near me | 5. Night shelter near me | 6. Grocery stores near me | 7. Gym equipment near me | 8. Broadband connection near me | 9. Laptop shop near me | 10. Furniture store near me

HOW TO...: 1. How to make paneer | 2. How to increase immunity | 3. How to make dalgona coffee | 4. How to link PAN card with Aadhaar card | 5. How to make sanitizer at home | 6. How to recharge FASTag | 7. How to prevent coronavirus | 8. How to apply [for] e-pass | 9. How to make jalebi | 10. How to make cake at home

MOVIES: 1. Dil Bechara | 2. Soorarai Pottru | 3. Tanhaji | 4. Shakuntala Devi | 5. Gunjan Saxena | 6. Laxmii | 7. Sadak 2 | 8. Baaghi 3 | 9. Extraction | 10. Gulabo Sitabo

NEWS EVENTS: 1. Indian Premier League | 2. Coronavirus | 3. U.S. Presidential elections | 4. Nirbhaya case | 5. Beirut explosion | 6. Lockdown | 7. China-India skirmishes | 8. Bushfires in Australia | 9. Locust swarm attack | 10. Ram Mandir

PERSONALITIES: 1. Joe Biden | 2. Arnab Goswami | 3. Kanika Kapoor | 4. Kim Jong-un | 5. Amitabh Bachchan | 6. Rashid Khan | 7. Rhea Chakraborty | 8. Kamala Harris | 9. Ankita Lokhande | 10. Kangana Ranaut

TV/WEB SERIES: 1. Money Heist | 2. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story | 3. Bigg Boss 14 | 4. Mirzapur 2 | 5. Paatal Lok | 6. Sex Education | 7. Breathe: Into the Shadows | 8. Dark | 9. Bandish Bandits | 10. Special Ops

WHAT IS...: 1. What is coronavirus | 2. What is binod | 3. What is plasma therapy | 4. What is COVID-19 | 5. What is CAA | 6. What is colon infection | 7. What is solar eclipse | 8. What is NRC | 9. What is hantavirus | 10. What is nepotism