Data | A big share of farmers were unable to sell produce on time during lockdown: survey

A big share of farmers were unable to sell produce on time during lockdown: survey

A farmer at work in Cuddalore district. File photograph used for representational purposes only

A farmer at work in Cuddalore district. File photograph used for representational purposes only

About two months into the stringent lockdown owing to the COVID-19 crisis, a significant share of farmers across India were not able to sow their seeds, harvest their crop and sell their produce on time, according to the Gaon Connection and Lokniti-CSDS COVID Rural survey 2020.

Significantly, the distress came despite a slew of exemptions and relaxations for agriculture and allied sectors from the lockdown

The survey is based on face-to-face interviews with 25,371 respondents in rural households between May 30 and July 16 this year across 179 districts.

About 26.7% of them were farmers. Only questions presented to the farmers are compiled here (except question 7, which was posed to all). Even among them, the questions were posed to pertinent farmers. For instance in question 1, 41.4% who usually harvest were unable to do so in the period. The percentage response mentioned excludes those farmers who don't harvest their crop. All figures are in %.

image/svg+xml

image/svg+xml

