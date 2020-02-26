Data | Which districts registered the most C-section deliveries?

While medically justified caesarean section births help prevent maternal mortality, the World Health Organization (WHO) insists that the rate of C-sections in a region should not exceed 15%. An analysis of C-section rates as of 2016 reveals that most districts in southern States exceed the WHO recommendation by a huge margin. In the north, northeast and central States, the WHO rate is not exceeded by much in public hospitals but a high rate in private hospitals has pushed up the overall figure.

Prevalent in the south

The graph plots the % of births delivered by C-section in districts across all States. All the districts in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala recorded a C-section % above both the WHO’s recommended rate of 15% and the Indian average of 17.2%. Such districts are marked by a red circle.

State-wise percentage of C-sections

image/svg+xml State 01020304050607080 Births delivered by caesarean section (%) Tamil Nadu Kerala Andhra Pradesh Telangana Karnataka Odisha West Bengal Bihar Jharkhand Sikkim Assam Arunachal Prad.. Manipur Nagaland Mizoram Meghalaya Tripura Uttar Pradesh Delhi Himachal Prade.. Punjab Haryana Uttarakhand Rajasthan Gujarat Maharashtra Goa Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh Tamil Nadu Kerala Andhra Telangana Karnataka Odisha W.B. Bihar Jharkhand Sikkim Assam Arunachal Manipur Nagaland Mizoram Meghalaya Tripura U.P. Delhi Himachal Punjab Haryana Uttarakhand Rajasthan Gujarat Maharashtra Goa M.P. Chhattisgarh 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 C-section births (%) Districts with C-section % below the WHO limit are marked and those between the WHO rate and Indian average are marked . The data pertain to births recorded in the 5 years before the NFHS-4* Kanniyakumari Kollam West Godavari Karimnagar Udupi Ranchi Aizawl Ahmedabad Nagpur Indore

The public-private dichotomy

The graph plots % share of C-section births in private health facilities against its difference with the corresponding share in public health facilities. For example, in Murshidabad, West Bengal, 96.7% of all private hospital births in the period were C-sections, which is 82.1 percentage points more than the share of C-sections in public hospitals (14.6%) in the same district.

Which districts saw the highest share of C-sections in private health facilities

image/svg+xml 0102030405060708090100 Births in a private health facility delivered by caesarean section (%) -80 -70 -60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 Diference Difference (% points) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 C-section Births in private health facilities (%) In many districts across the east, northeast and central States (all marked in ), the share of C-sections in private hospitals is much higher than the share in public hospitals in the same district Murshidabad, WB Katni, MP Karimnagar, Telangana Nadia, WB West Tripura Adilabad, Telangana Kollam, Kerala Pathanamthitta, Kerala South North & West

Source: *National Family Health Survey, 2015-16

Districts where data were unavailable in the NFHS-4 report were ignored