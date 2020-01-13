Data | What made the Australian bushfires so severe this season?

At least 24 people and more than one billion animals have been killed as on January 8
Australia is facing one of its worst bushfire seasons in history, killing at least 24 people and more than one billion animals (an estimate by The University of Sydney) as on January 8. Though bushfires are common in the country, the current spell has witnessed more than 80,000 fires, a scale not seen in at least two decades. The 2019 fires have been a double whammy to the nation that is reeling under the hottest and driest-ever conditions in 100 years.
Searing heat
In 2019, Australia was 1.52°C warmer than the average temperature between 1961 and 1990, the hottest year on record since 1900. December 2019 was accompanied by record-breaking heat across the country with maximum temperatures soaring to 41.9C. The country's six hottest days on record were all in December 2019.
Such levels of heat caused the “fuel load” (amount of fallen bark, leaf litter and small branches) to catch fire or continue to burn.
Record temperatures
Bone dry
In 2019, Australia received its lowest-ever rainfall. It also recorded the biggest annual drop in rainfall (187.56 mm lower than the 1961-1990 average). Low relative humidity causes fuel load to dry up and become more flammable.
Extremely low rainfall
Extreme blaze
The record-breaking heat accompanied by extreme drought has resulted in the bushfires spiralling out of control, especially in New South Wales, which is battling its worst fire season in at least 20 years.
Catastrophic fires
Source: Bureau of Meteorology of Australian Government, NYT Graphic Service
