Data

Data | Trump era H-1B woes end, visa approval rates, wages peak under Biden

 H1-B visa approval rates have surpassed those seen in the Obama period and peaked at 98%

 H1-B visa approval rates have surpassed those seen in the Obama period and peaked at 98% | Photo Credit: Illustration by M.U. Ajay Krishna

During the Donald Trump era, H-1B workers, a majority of whom are Indians, had a hard time. The visa approval rate sharply dropped to 72% from over 95% during Barack Obama’s presidency. The share of Chinese nationals consistently rose among H-1B workers as the share of Indians declined. While the share of H-1B workers in American companies kept increasing, Indian companies struggled to get H-1B permits. However, since Joe Biden took over as President, the situation has changed. H-1B visa approval rates have surpassed those seen in the Obama period and peaked at 98%. The share of Indian companies in H-1B workers has improved and the share of Indians in H-1B permits has started to climb again. The median wage of H-1B workers matches the top 10% of U.S. earners.

Fat paychecks

The chart sourced from Cato Institute shows the median wage of all U.S. workers and H-1B visa workers and the wages at the 90th percentile for U.S. workers. In 2021, the median wage of H-1B workers moved past the 90th percentile wages, a first since 2003. Also, the gap between the median wages of H-1B workers and all U.S. workers has widenend over time.

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Better visa approval rate

The chart plots the approval rate of H-1B visas between October 2015 and December 2021. The approval rate recorded sharp drops during Donald Trump’s presidency. In November 2018, it touched a low of 72.6%. However, under President Biden, the approval rate has surged again and has remained above 95% so far.

Indian vs U.S. employers

The table lists the share of a company in the total H-1B visas approved each year. Before 2018, Indian companies such as Infosys, Wipro, TCS and CTS (U.S.-based firm with heavy dependency on India-based workers) hired a lion’s share of H-1B workers. Post-2018 their share waned and the % of U.S. firms surged. Since 2021, the share of some Indian firms has seen a revival.

H-1B nationality

The chart shows the demographic make-up of approved H-1B petitions. For instance, in 2021, 75% of approved H-1B workers were Indian, 16% were Chinese and 9% were from other countries. The sharp rise in the share of the Chinese was arrested in 2021 and the Indian share started to grow again.

Source: Cato Institute, USCIS

Also read: Data | Indians can travel visa-free to only 58 countries


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Data Point
immigration
employment
India-United States
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2022 6:06:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-trump-era-h-1b-woes-end-visa-approval-rates-wages-peak-under-biden/article65635199.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY