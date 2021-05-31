Data

Data | Petrol price peaks in India owing to high taxes and crude oil prices

Representational image   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

After staying steady in March and April, petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata increased consistently in May. The price of petrol breached the Rs. 100/litre mark in Mumbai while prices in the three other cities were above Rs. 90/litre. A rise in international crude oil prices and high taxation have fueled the increase in pump prices. On average, Indians are now paying the highest prices for a litre of petrol compared to neighbouring countries.

Record prices

Petrol prices per litre in Mumbai (₹100.19), Chennai (₹95.51), Kolkata (₹93.97), and Delhi — (₹93.94) reached the highest mark in at least four years on Sunday.

image/svg+xml

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Crude price vs pump price

The chart depicts the petrol price in Delhi (left axis) against the crude price - Indian basket (right axis) between January 2019 and May 2021. Even when crude oil prices were relatively low between April and December last year, petrol prices at the pump rose because of an increase in taxes.

image/svg+xml
 

High tax burden

Taxes account for 58.6% of the petrol price in Delhi. The base price decreased by 27% from May 2014 to May 2021. In the same period, taxes, duties and commissions recorded a 139% increase with the Centre's tax share rising by 216%.

image/svg+xml
 

Highest spending

The average price of petrol in India was ₹95.43/litre on May 24 which was the highest compared to the prices recorded in neighbouring countries and countries with comparable economies (converted to rupee terms).

image/svg+xml
 

Also read: Data | As petrol prices cross ₹90 per litre, new cess could deepen Centre's coffers

Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles

Kolkata’s COVID-19 deaths in 2021 could be 4 times higher

Data | Beef ban, liquor sales, 'goonda act': a storm over Lakshadweep islands

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate further slows in mid-May while supply utilisation remains above 90%

Data | COVID-19 cases surge in rural India even as vaccination rates are lower than urban areas

Data | India tops the world in single-day COVID-19 fatalities

Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination pace at record low in May even as Centre opens up doses for adults

Data | Wealth increase among recontesting candidates of Dravidian political parties

Data | Assembly election 2021: Trinamool Congress wins third straight term in West Bengal

Data | Assembly elections 2021: DMK reclaims power in Tamil Nadu

Data | Assembly election 2021: The Left returns in Kerala

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate falls sharply in mid-April in India

Data | Kancheepuram’s COVID-19 case rate 10 times that of Porbandar, but vaccination rate 14 times lower

Data | Additional 595 million people to get added to COVID-19 vaccination target from May 1

Data | India accounts for 6% of the world's COVID-19 cases registered in April

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate picks up significantly in the first ten days of April in India

Data | Dissecting India’s second COVID-19 wave

Data | Assembly elections 2021: Voter turnout lower in 90% of seats compared to 2016

Data | Magnificent Mithali: Breaking down Mithali Raj's international career

Data | India's COVID-19 vaccination pace slows down, July target remains elusive
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2021 12:49:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-petrol-price-peaks-in-india-owing-to-owing-to-high-taxes-and-crude-oil-prices/article34687020.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY