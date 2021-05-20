Data

Data | India tops the world in single-day COVID-19 fatalities

Ambulances carrying COVID-19 death victims outside the open cremation grounds, near Tavarekere at Giddanahalli, in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

India recorded its highest single-day spike of 4,529 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, registering the highest single-day spike in fatalities for any country since the beginning of the pandemic. Even as the daily case count shows signs of a decline, daily recorded fatalities due to the virus continue to rise. Maharashtra continues to register the highest share of the country's new deaths, though deaths have sharply reduced. The share of States such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to the death count are on the rise.

Fatalities spike

As many as 4,529 new deaths were recorded in the country on Tuesday, May 18. Daily recorded deaths have crossed the 4,000-mark in only nine instances since the beginning of the pandemic in India and all of them were after May 6, 2021.

image/svg+xml

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Also read: Vaccination in rural India trails urban areas even as cases surge

Highest in the world

The chart shows the highest single-day spike in daily recorded COVID-19 deaths in the 10 countries with the highest death toll. India surpassed the United States' highest single-day death tally of 4,475 on Tuesday, May 18.

image/svg+xml
 

Changing hotspots

The table lists the share (%) of recorded new COVID-19 deaths in the 15 high-burden States. For instance, between May 1 and 17, Maharashtra accounted for 20.4% of the country's new deaths, while Karnataka accounted for 10.2%. While Maharashtra's share in new deaths has decreased significantly since mid-April, Karnataka's and Tamil Nadu's share have increased sharply in May.

image/svg+xml
 

Also read: Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination pace at record low in May even as Centre opens up doses for adults

Related Topics
Data Point
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination pace at record low in May even as Centre opens up doses for adults

Data | Wealth increase among recontesting candidates of Dravidian political parties

Data | Assembly election 2021: Trinamool Congress wins third straight term in West Bengal

Data | Assembly elections 2021: DMK reclaims power in Tamil Nadu

Data | Assembly election 2021: The Left returns in Kerala

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate falls sharply in mid-April in India

Data | Kancheepuram’s COVID-19 case rate 10 times that of Porbandar, but vaccination rate 14 times lower

Data | Additional 595 million people to get added to COVID-19 vaccination target from May 1

Data | India accounts for 6% of the world's COVID-19 cases registered in April

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate picks up significantly in the first ten days of April in India

Data | Dissecting India’s second COVID-19 wave

Data | Assembly elections 2021: Voter turnout lower in 90% of seats compared to 2016

Data | Magnificent Mithali: Breaking down Mithali Raj's international career

Data | India's COVID-19 vaccination pace slows down, July target remains elusive

Data | 17% of cargo that sailed southbound on the Suez Canal in 2019 went to Indian ports

Data | How quick is the second wave of COVID-19 in India?

Data | West Bengal phase one polls: a demographic breakdown of the constituencies

Data | LPG price hiked due to drastic fall in subsidy and amidst sliding international prices

Data | COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Punjab rise again, most cases in rural districts
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2021 6:26:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-india-tops-the-world-in-single-day-covid-19-fatalities/article34606529.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY