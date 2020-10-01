Data | How Bihar fares in various socio-economic indicators compared to other States

Among all the States, Bihar, which goes to polls on October 28, ranks the lowest on Human Development Index. The Index measures a State's performance along three dimensions: living a long and healthy life, being knowledgeable and educated, and having a decent standard of living. Whether it is in the share of schools with girls' toilets or population served by a government doctor, Bihar holds the poorest record by a wide margin.
How to read the graphs
Each circle corresponds to a State. Bihar is highlighted in red. The number of States performing better and worse than Bihar are mentioned. The total number of States/UTs considered for an indicator may vary based on data availability.
Human development index
Health indicators
Life expectancy at birth
People served by a government doctor
Infant mortality rate
Maternal mortality ratio
Economic indicators
Poverty rate
Per Capita Net State Domestic Product
Education indicators
Gross enrolment ratio in higher education
Govt. schools with girl's toilet
