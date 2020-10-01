Data

Data | How Bihar fares in various socio-economic indicators compared to other States

File photo: AP  

Among all the States, Bihar, which goes to polls on October 28, ranks the lowest on Human Development Index. The Index measures a State's performance along three dimensions: living a long and healthy life, being knowledgeable and educated, and having a decent standard of living. Whether it is in the share of schools with girls' toilets or population served by a government doctor, Bihar holds the poorest record by a wide margin.

How to read the graphs

Each circle corresponds to a State. Bihar is highlighted in red. The number of States performing better and worse than Bihar are mentioned. The total number of States/UTs considered for an indicator may vary based on data availability.

Human development index

image/svg+xml

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Health indicators

Life expectancy at birth

image/svg+xml

People served by a government doctor

image/svg+xml

Infant mortality rate

image/svg+xml

Maternal mortality ratio

image/svg+xml
 

Economic indicators

Poverty rate

image/svg+xml

Per Capita Net State Domestic Product

image/svg+xml
 

Education indicators

Gross enrolment ratio in higher education

image/svg+xml

Govt. schools with girl's toilet

image/svg+xml

Source: RBI, SRS, National Health Mission, Dept. of Higher education, NITI Aayog, ^Global Data Lab, *Tendulkar methodology

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2020 7:13:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-how-bihar-fares-in-various-socio-economic-indicators-compared-to-other-states/article32744361.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story