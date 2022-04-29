Data | Excess rain, extreme heat hurts mango, lemon production

The excess unseasonal rainfall and extreme heatwave recorded in the last six months across India have adversely affected mango and lemon arrivals, pushing up their retail prices

The data point published on April 27, 2022 (Rain and shine) depicted that excess unseasonal rainfall and extreme heat were recorded in the last six months across India. In the post-monsoon period last year, rainfall was recorded over 60% the normal levels across many regions. Following this, in the months of March and April this year, a 5°C increase in temperature from the usual levels was recorded especially in the northern parts. Unseasonal rainfall last year coincided with the mango flowering season in the south. Whereas, extreme heat this year aligned with the mango flowering season in the north. This resulted in the mango flowers falling off the trees/wilting before it could mature. Consequently, mango arrivals in markets dropped, pushing up the retail prices. A similar pattern was observed in the case of lemons

Arrivals dip

The chart shows the mango arrivals for 2021 and 2022 between the months of January and April. The arrivals declined by over 30% in 2022

Costly mangoes

The chart shows the average prices of select mango varieties in March 2021 and March 2022 in Mumbai. The prices of Totapuri mangoes have increased from ₹72 in March 2021 to ₹164 in March 2022

Costly lemons

The chart shows the prices of lemons in 2021 and 2022 between the months of January and April in Mumbai. The average retail prices of lemons touched ₹160 per kg mark on April 21, 2022

Relying on weather

A survey conducted across 85 mandis in India showed that around 60% of farmers cited reliable weather forecast as the measure needed to help in right cropping decisions/better price realisation

The survey covered 2,811 farmers across 16 States. It was published by the RBI on October 2019

Source: Agmarknet, RBI

