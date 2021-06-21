Data

Data | Domestic violence complaints received in past five months reach a 21-year high

Photo used for representational purpose.

Over 2,300 domestic violence complaints were filed with the National Commission for Women between January and May in 2021, the highest for any year since 2000. Most complaints were received from U.P., while the highest complaint rate was recorded in Delhi. However, according to NFHS-5 data, 70% of women in the major States who faced physical violence did not inform anyone about it. Even among those who sought help, very few reached out to the relevant authorities.

21-year high

Between January and May 2021, 2,383 complaints of domestic violence were filed with the National Commission for Women.

State-wise numbers

The chart plots the total complaints recorded in a State against the number of complaints received per one million women between January and May in 2021.

Silent victims

Over 70% of women who experienced physical violence in major States did not seek help or tell anyone about it. In the States listed, less than 20% women who experienced physical violence sought help.

Small share

Of the 15.4% victims in Gujarat who sought help, none of them reached out to relevant authorities such as doctors, the police, lawyers or social service organisations. Among the small share of victims who sought help in the States listed, only a small % contacted the relevant authorities.

Source: Graphs 1 and 2 were sourced from the National Commission for Women. Table 3 and graph 4 were sourced from the National Family Health Survey 2019-20

Also read: About 73% elderly experienced increased abuse during lockdown imposed amid 2nd wave of Covid: report

 


Printable version | Jun 21, 2021 11:12:09 AM

