Data | With no jobs and depleting savings; data shows how migrant workers were hit hard by second wave

Around 92% of workers did not receive any money from their employer, according to a recent report by the Stranded Workers Action Network

When lockdowns were imposed during the second wave of COVID-19, 92% of workers did not receive any money from their employer, according to a recent report by the Stranded Workers Action Network (SWAN). The results are based on data gathered from 1,396 worker groups, adding up to 8,023 people, including 4,836 women and children who made distress calls to the organisation in May 2021. The calls were made because of unavailability of work, pending wage payments and depleting savings.

No employment

Ninety-one per cent of the people said that their work had stopped due to local lockdowns imposed during the second wave. The number of days since work had stopped increased in the second half of May. The second chart shows the seven-day rolling average of days since work stopped as reported by workers.

No dues paid

In the survey, 34% of the workers said that they had not been paid their dues for work before the lockdown, while 15% of them said that they had received it partially. After lockdowns were imposed, 92% of them said they did not receive money from their employer.

Meagre savings

A majority of the workers who reached out with distress calls had less than ₹200 left with them. The chart shows the % of such workers in May. For instance, by May 31, 74% workers had less than ₹200.

