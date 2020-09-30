Data | 92% Indian women take part in unpaid domestic work; only 27% men do so

While 71% of men participated in employment and related activities, only 22% women do

More than 90% of Indian women participated in unpaid domestic work at home in 2019 compared to 27% of men. On the other hand, only 22% of women participated in employment and related activities compared to 71% of men.

Though subtle regional variations existed, more than 84% of women participated in unpaid domestic work across all States, regardless of men's participation in such work and women's participation in employment and related activities. The data are based on a National Statistical Office survey conducted between January and December 2019.

Division of work

The table lists % of men/women aged 15-59 who participated in various activities in a day in 2019.

image/svg+xml

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Also read: Inequality has ‘female face’ in India, women’s unpaid work worth 3.1% of GDP: Oxfam

State-wise analysis

The graphs plot the % of men and women aged 15- 59 who participated in unpaid domestic work and employment across States.

image/svg+xml

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Southern, western and central States

In these States, more women went to work compared to other States. However, when it came to household work, there was no significant difference. More than 90% of women participated in domestic work in these States. Thus their work burden was relatively higher. Goa was an outlier with relatively more men participating in household work.

Northern and eastern States

In these States too, the majority of women participated in household work. However, relatively fewer women were also engaged in employment and related activities. There was a stark difference in men's participation in unpaid household work: in many northern States, relatively fewer men participated in household work, while in the east, more men participated.

Northeastern States

A relatively higher % of men in most of these States participated in household chores. The % of women doing such work was also very high.

Also read: Gender equality at work more than 200 years off: WEF

Source: Time Use Survey, 2019 (NSO)