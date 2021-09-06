Coronavirus live | Govt determined to vaccinate everyone by December: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday reiterated the government's promise of vaccinating everyone by December this year under the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

As of Monday morning, the country had administered 68,46,69,521 vaccine doses, according to the data available on Union Health Ministry's website.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

VACCINATION

The Government of India is determined to vaccinate everyone by December this year under the COVID-19 vaccination programme, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the world's biggest vaccination programme and have till date vaccinated 69 crore people free of cost, which is a major accomplishment by itself, the Union Culture and Tourism Minister said, according to a release.

"We want to reach out to the last person to be vaccinated in the country, in the most remotest part by December this year. It is also a matter of great pride that India was one of the two countries which invented a vaccine for COVID, besides USA, this raised the stature of Indian scientists and the country in the world," the release quoted Mr. Reddy as saying.

-PTI

MAHARASHTRA

Direct fight against preventing ‘third wave’, Uddhav tells parties

Appealing to parties to stop playing politics over COVID-19, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said ‘agitations’ must be directed at preventing the recurrence of a third wave and not for reopening of temples which would only serve to spread the virus.

Warning the public against letting down the guard, Mr. Thackeray reminded citizens that there was a surge in cases after festivities last year during the same time.

“The Ganesha festival is round the corner. But one must not be complacent and remember that there was a big spike in cases after festivities last year. So, I request all of you to avoid crowding and strictly follow pandemic norms like wearing face masks even after vaccination,” said the Chief Minister, adding that even if the third wave did strike, the aim should be to be one step ahead and focus on how to lessen the intensity.

Read more
 

MIZORAM

Partial lockdown in Aizawl extended till Sep 18

The Mizoram government has extended partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and certain COVID-related restrictions in other parts of the state till September 18, with a few relaxations in the curbs, an official said on Sunday.

An order related to the COVID curbs was issued as the restrictions, imposed on August 20, were in place till Saturday, he said.

Educational institutes have not been allowed to reopen in AMC area, while schools and colleges in COVID-free localities in other parts of the state were permitted to resume physical classes.

- PTI

GOA

COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till Sept 13

The Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew till September 13.

In a notification issued here, the state administration announced the extension of the curfew till 7 am on September 13.

"As part of the curfew, the state government has retained the restrictions that are currently in force," a senior official said.

-PTI

Printable version | Sep 6, 2021

