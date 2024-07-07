GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The world of Studio Ghibli

Have you ever heard of a magical place where dreams come to life and imagination knows no bounds? Well, let’s introduce you to Studio Ghibli – a wondrous world of enchanting stories and breathtaking animation. 

Published - July 07, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Mehwash Hussain
A still from ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’.

A still from ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’. | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Studio Ghibli, founded in 1985 by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, alongside producer Toshio Suzuki, has left an indelible mark on the world of animation and storytelling. The studio was born out of a desire to create animated films that diverged from the typical tropes of the industry at the time.

Hayao Miyazaki (L) Toshio Suzuki (C) and Isao Takahata (R)

Hayao Miyazaki (L) Toshio Suzuki (C) and Isao Takahata (R) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The name ‘Ghibli’

It was Miyazaki who decided on the moniker Ghibli. The idea behind the Italian word “ghibli,” which means “hot desert wind” in Libyan, was that the new studio would bring fresh air to the animation sector. Though the studio’s name may have looked a little lofty and ambitious at first, it didn’t take long for it to start delivering on its promise and transforming the animation and cinema industries as a whole.

Hayao Miyazaki at work.

Hayao Miyazaki at work. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Redefining the world of animation

The trio’s first feature film was Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, a post-apocalyptic fantasy adventure based on a manga of the same name published by Miyazaki. Released under the Tokuma Shoten name, it was a success and prompted the small team to begin their next production. In 1986, Studio Ghibli released the movie Laputa: Castle in the Sky, the story of a young orphan boy and a farm girl who embark on a journey to explore the mystical floating city of Laputa, a narrative that appealed to both children and adults. Following this success, Studio Ghibli released a series of critically acclaimed films that showcased their dedication to hand-drawn animation and storytelling depth.

Laputa Castle

Laputa Castle | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Notably, Isao Takahata’s poignant Grave of the Fireflies (1988) and Hayao Miyazaki’s fantastical My Neighbor Totoro (1988) solidified Ghibli’s reputation for producing emotionally resonant and visually stunning works. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Ghibli continued to push boundaries with films like Spirited Away (2001) directed by Miyazaki garnered international acclaim, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2003, a first for a non-English-language animated film.

The poster of ‘Grave of the Fireflies’

The poster of ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The legacy

The legacy of Studio Ghibli extends beyond its films to its impact on global animation, inspiring filmmakers and artists worldwide. The studio’s commitment to traditional animation techniques, combined with compelling narratives that explore ecological themes, human resilience, and the wonders of childhood, has set a standard in animated storytelling that remains unmatched.

Each Studio Ghibli film is a journey into the unknown, filled with magic, wonder, and life lessons waiting to be discovered. From soaring through the skies on the back of a dragon to exploring ancient forests inhabited by friendly spirits, there’s no limit to the adventures you’ll embark on.

The poster of ‘Spirited Away’.

The poster of ‘Spirited Away’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At the heart of every Studio Ghibli film lies a powerful message – a message of hope, friendship, and the importance of caring for the world around us. These timeless themes resonate with audiences of all ages and remind us of the magic that lies within each of us.

Related Topics

cinema / Japan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.