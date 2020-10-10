The Wellbeing Children's Quiz: Weighty problem
The Wellbeing Children's Quiz: Weighty problem
1/5
1. Which of the following is a measure that is used to classify overweight and obesity?
1. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines obesity as a BMI greater than or equal to ........................
1. What is the formula to calculate your BMI?
1. According to the WHO, how much physical activity do children (aged 6 to 17) need?
1. Which of the following statements is incorrect?
The Wellbeing Children's Quiz: Weighty problem
Related Topics
Next Story