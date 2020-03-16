Grandma goes to school: City life

The story so far:Choto-ma was a blessing. Grandma got a second chance at education thanks to her.

Grandpa’s uncle and aunt had no children of their own. They decided to take away the young bride and her two young sisters-in-law, Anu and Radhu, with them when they left for Ranchi, leaving just the toddlers behind. Choto-ma meant to teach the girls to read, write, sew and learn cooking and housework so that they could manage their own homes better when the time came. Most family members (they had joint families in those days) were aghast at the idea of their going so far from home. But grandpa’s father supported his brother, so everyone was forced to agree.

Grandma and her sisters-in-law were thrilled beyond words at the thought of a new life. Besides, Ranchi was supposed to be a beautiful place with the Morabadi Hills nearby and awesome waterfalls. None of them had seen such things before. They lived in a kind of trance until they actually reached Ranchi which was so different from the village.

Developing habits

“Girls,” said Choto-ma after a day of settling down, “Please understand that there will be fixed times for everything as you have a lot of new things to learn. I won’t have any slacking.”

The three girls looked up apprehensively. Were they going to have a tough life, after all?

Choto-ma laughed. “No need to worry. You will have enough time to play.”

It took Choto-ma a few days to organise books, sewing material and new clothes for them. Nothing flashy or expensive but she insisted that they should always be neatly dressed. It was something she had learned from her governess.

“I won’t have anyone looking sloppy and untidy or with tousled hair,” she announced. “So take care of your clothes, always fold them neatly and keep everything in place.”

This was a habit that grandma followed all her life. Looking back, I don’t remember ever seeing her looking untidy, even when she spent her life on a chair, unable to move. She always looked fresh, neat and impeccable. Her room was always in perfect order, even on the day she left us forever.

To be continued...