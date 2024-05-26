Explore India: Five ways to enjoy your vacation

Life on Dal Lake

There are some experiences that get imprinted on you, and you never forget them, even when time has run its course on you. So every time someone mentions Dal Lake or Kashmir, I am in my “virtual reality”, reliving an experience that was all about living in a houseboat in the Dal Lake, watching the floating markets in shikaras, and experiencing the “good life”. Covering an area of about 18 square kilometres, the Dal Lake in Kashmir is like an entire “ecosystem” and a mini “town” in itself. Life is surreal and flows at a gentle pace here. Be it waking up to a placid lake set against snowcapped mountains or getting used to a new way of life where you hop onto a shikara to explore the lake and its surrounds or engaging in banter with local Kashmiris as they try selling their wares to you in a shikara, the Dal lake is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. In fact, if you experience the shikara ride, you have experienced a little bit of Kashmir. The shikaras are to us what the gondolas are to Venetians. I still remember the first time I saw the iconic shikaras on the unspoilt and pristine waters of Dal Lake. Apart from rewarding one with breathtaking views of the region, the shikaras let you journey through the Kashmiri tradition. You can explore the local artisan shops located at the edges of the lake during the ride, watch local artists craft their artwork, or experience the floating vegetable and flower markets. You will find it hard to return to reality once you have spent a considerable time living at the houseboats anchored in the lake. The richly decorated and ornate wooden houseboats look and feel palatial, making you wonder if you are indeed living a dream.

Explore the caves of Meghalaya

Picture this. Wading through knee-deep water, squeezing yourself through tight spaces, and crawling too, as you explore some of the dark and deep caves in the country. If adventure is your cup of tea, head to Meghalaya and don the cap of a professional spelunker this holiday season. Meghalaya is home to some of the longest and deepest caves in the country. And there is no better place to experience the magic of the complex cave system and subterranean environs than Meghalaya. The state boasts more than 1500 caves, of which over 900 have been explored. The cave system is formed by the erosion of limestone and sandstone, crafted by the continuously flowing water. Quite a few of these are famous among travellers and open to tourists. The Mawsmai Cave is one such, which is also noted for its fossils. Explore the formations inside the subterranean networks and you may encounter some interesting species of flora and fauna.

Get lost in a world of dolls

Most of us have played with dolls. They remained an integral part of growing up, being our playmates until we found our friends. Some of us still collect dolls, regardless of our age. Dolls shouldn’t be dismissed as elements of imaginative play, but they represent the culture and tradition of the countries they originate from. So how about exploring an astounding collection of dolls from different countries? Walk into Shankar’s International Dolls Museum in New Delhi and get acquainted with a wondrous collection of costume dolls. More than 7000 dolls dot the museum. The museum set up by noted political cartoonist K. Shankar Pillai has an interesting origin story. It all started with a gift. Shankar received a doll as a gift from the Hungarian Ambassador in the early fifties. This doll was meant to be given away as a prize in the Shankar’s International Children’s Competition. But Shankar liked the doll a tad too much and after seeking permission from the Ambassador, he retained the Hungarian doll for himself. That was the start. Shankar soon started collecting costume dolls whenever he travelled. When his collection grew to 500 dolls, he began to hold exhibitions. At one such exhibition, Shankar shared his concern about dolls getting damaged due to constant packing and unpacking for the exhibitions with Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi, who were visiting his exhibition. Indira Gandhi quickly suggested having a permanent museum for the dolls. So when the Children’s Book Trust was setting up its building, a portion went to setting up the museum for the dolls. Since 1965, this museum has been drawing in visitors of all ages as they come in to experience dolls from across the world. Right now the collection contains dolls from more than 80 countries. So this vacation, why not get lost in the world of dolls?

Hot air ballooning in India

Cappadochia in Turkey is not the only way you can experience hot air ballooning. Be it in Jaipur, Rishikesh or Manali, there are plenty of places in India where you can experience the thrill of hopping into a basket and floating away like a cloud. Depending on the location you choose to have the hot air balloon experience in India, you will be treated to magnificent views. For instance, hot air ballooning in Jaipur will let you have a bird’s eye view of the grand palaces; in Manali it will let you fly over the mountains, and in Hampi, you get a breathtaking view of its historic ruins. Other locations in the country include Goa, Delhi, Maharashtra, and so on. Indulge in this thrilling adventurous sport and let the fresh rays of the sun and the crisp air hit you, as you float across gorgeous landscapes.

Kerala in a houseboat

Journeying in a houseboat across the backwaters of Kerala is one of the most iconic experiences to have. These houseboats are like mini resorts that sail through the waters, offering you comfort as you experience the rustic village life that unravels on the coast. The Kerala houseboats are modified kettuvallams. In the olden days Kettuvallams were used to transport goods such as rice and spices. When other modes of transportation evolved, these boats became obsolete and these were modified into gorgeous luxurious houseboats replete with all the luxury one might need while on the move. With private balconies, sun decks, bedrooms, and a kitchen, these houseboats are like tiny resorts on the move.

Being on a houseboat is one of the best ways to relax as well as experience the gorgeous green landscape. Keep your eyes peeled for the exotic avian life and watch as life passes you by in the tiny villages on the banks of these backwaters.