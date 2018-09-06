Djokovic beats heat and Millman; India eager to spoil Cook’s farewall

Djokovic moved a step closer to a third championship at Flushing Meadows and 14th Grand Slam title overall by eliminating Millman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. | Photo Credit: AP

Cricket

India look to finish with a win in Cook’s final Test

After a 2-1 T20 series victory, India have lost the ODIs 2-1 and have lost the Test series as well as they head into the fifth Test and final game of the series with a 3-1 deficit.

They would, however, want to make it 3-2 by winning the match at The Oval, which will also be England’s Alastair Cook’s final international match.

Tennis

Djokovic to take on Nishikori in US Open semis

On a hot and humid night, Novak Djokovic defeated John Millman in straight sets, setting up a semi-final against Kei Nishikori.

Nishikori, meanwhile, didn’t have it easy as the Japanese had to grit out a 2-6 6-4 7-6(5) 4-6-6-4 win over Marin Cilic to book his berth in the US Open semi-final.

It was a good day for Japan overall as Naomi Osaka also made it to the semi-finals in the women’s section, where she will be taking on 2017 finalist Madison Keys. While Osaka got the better of Lesia Tsurenko, Keys unlocked her route by defeating Carla Suarez Navarro.

This is the first time a Japanese man and woman have made it to the last-four stage of the same Grand Slam.