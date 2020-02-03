Congratulations Pragun

On this year’s list of winners of the Pradhanmantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar was Pragun Pudukoli. In 2015, Pragun was one of six Guest Editors who worked on the Young World Children’s Day edition dated November 13, 2015.
He received this award from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and met and interacted with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also participated in the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi.
Pragun is a Std. IX student of Sishu Griha Montessori and High School, Bengaluru. He loves writing and has been doing so since he was six years old. He had received an award from NASA for a novella he had penned.
Pragun says, “I won this award in the field of Art and Culture, for my creative writing. I have been associated with Young World since my second grade. Many of my stories and poems have been featured in Young World and it has been instrumental in me receiving this award.”
