Across space and time

Meghnath learns how sages used to communicate and meet with ethereal beings...

Meghanth is curious to know the story of King Kakudmi. Sukracharya’s words keep echoing in his head: “The faster you travel, the slower time flows as per time dilation. That is why the sages never seem to age.”

Meghanth (to himself): But if they travel at such speeds, how do they meet the heavenly beings? Dad also told me he met Lord Shiva and gained much knowledge from him. How is this possible? Will the Kakudmi story give me the answers?

Sukracharya: So, Prince of Lanka, shall I begin the story of Kakudmi?

Meghnath: I am eager to listen to it, Guru.

Sukracharya: As I mentioned earlier, this story takes place in the Satya Yuga, a period where Gods/ethereal beings stay in accessible places.

Meghnath: Where?

Sukracharya: Vishnu in Vaikunta, which is somewhere near the constellation of Capricorn. Brahma in Brahmaloka, which is 337318502.4 km away from Vaikunta, and so on.

Meghnath: Then how did the sages on Earth meet these beings?

Sukracharya: You need to know the right path.

Meghanth: Like a shortcut or secret passage?

Sukracharya: Yes, somewhat like that. There are some underworld cities like Agartha and Shambala where you can find those secret passages. In modern science, they call it wormholes. These wormholes can connect light years of distance in a few seconds. Scientists of the future like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawkins strongly believe in these.

Meghnath: Wow! They sound like teleportation portals.

Sukracharya: Yes. Now back to the story. King Kakudmi was looking for a good and accomplished man to marry his daughter Revathi. He wanted to meet Brahma regarding this. So, he sent a message to him mentally.

Meghnath: How?

Sukracharya: It’s a separate topic called electromagnetic waves. I’ll tell you about it another time. So assuming it reached him, he traveled to Brahmaloka. But Brahma was busy watching a dance performance.

Meghanth: Scope for some confusion...

Sukracharya: Exactly! Since Brahma was busy, Kakudmi waited outside. After 27 minutes, Brahma spotted Kakudmi and asked how long he had been waiting for. When Kakudmi told him and also the reason for this visit, Brahma laughed.

Meghanth: Why?

Sukracharya: Keep thinking. I will come back and tell you...

Meghanth (to himself): Why did Brahma laugh?