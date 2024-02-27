GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zee Board approves probe panel to examine charges against firm, promoters

February 27, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) announced the formation of an independent investigation committee which will be chaired by Justice Satish Chandra and comprise ZEE’s independent directors Uttam Prakash Agarwal and P.V.R Murthy. 

The committee will fact check, review and examine all the allegations raised by the regulatory agencies against the company, its promoters and key managerial personnel through a “deep dive exercise”, ZEEL said in a filing with the exchanges. 

“The committee will review all company records and information to prepare and present a detailed report to the board, advising on the future course of action, in the best interest of all the shareholders and other stakeholders of the company, it added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.