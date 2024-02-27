Zee Board approves probe panel to examine charges against firm, promoters

February 27, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) announced the formation of an independent investigation committee which will be chaired by Justice Satish Chandra and comprise ZEE’s independent directors Uttam Prakash Agarwal and P.V.R Murthy.

The committee will fact check, review and examine all the allegations raised by the regulatory agencies against the company, its promoters and key managerial personnel through a “deep dive exercise”, ZEEL said in a filing with the exchanges.

“The committee will review all company records and information to prepare and present a detailed report to the board, advising on the future course of action, in the best interest of all the shareholders and other stakeholders of the company, it added.