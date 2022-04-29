Yes Bank ties up with FidyPay to enhance connected banking experience for customers

FidyPay, a fintech API platform, has announced a partnership with Yes Bank to provide a seamless connected banking experience to the latter’s customers.

Additionally, FidyPay will also be the solution provider for UPI services, it said.

Ajay Rajan, Country Head, Transaction Banking Group, Yes Bank said, “Collaborating with FidyPay is part of our overall connected banking strategy to make banking more inclusive and easily accessible to our diverse and growing consumer base.”

“FidyPay’s comprehensive solution suite coupled with our digital enablement will provide customers a ubiquitous and seamless banking experience,” he said.

Manan Dixit, Founder & CEO, FidyPay, said, “We are driven to create an impact within the connected banking ecosystem. Given Yes Bank’s dominance in developing digital-first strategies for MSMEs and SMEs, we are looking forward to serve a larger audience with our connected banking solutions.”