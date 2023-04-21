HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wendt India Q4 net jumps 56% to ₹12.45 cr. on higher sales

April 21, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Wendt India Ltd. has reported a 56% increase in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March to ₹12.45 crore from the year-earlier period on higher sales, better product mix, continued focus on operational efficiency measures and cost control.

During the quarter, revenue from operations rose 25% to ₹56 crore on higher sales to major user industries such as auto, auto ancillaries, steel, bearings, ceramics, cutting tools and engineering, the Murugappa group firm said in a regulatory filing.

Segment-wise, while the revenue from super abrasives rose 44% to ₹38 crore, machine and accessories contracted to ₹10 crore from ₹11 crore and that of precision products remained flat at ₹6.50 crore.

Exports income increased 34% to ₹53 crore due to increase in sales to countries such as the U.S., Russia, U.K., Germany, Italy and Korea among others.

Wendt’s wholly owned subsidiary in Thailand, Wendt Grinding Technologies Ltd., achieved sales of ₹20 crore and net profit of ₹2 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹50 per share to be paid by August 11. Earlier, it had paid an interim dividend of ₹30 per share for FY23.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.