Webinar on debt mutual funds

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on Risk Management in Debt Mutual Funds on October 10 at 5 p.m.

Attendees will get insights from industry experts that would help them to plan their individual finances.

The webinar will dive into the various aspects of debt MFs including liquidity risk management, credit risk management, and interest rate risk.

Amit Bhosale, head — Risk Management, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, will be in conversation with Radhika Merwin, associate editor, The Hindu BusinessLine. To register for this free webinar, log on to: http://bit.ly/BLICICIRISK

