Wartsila to supply gas-fuelled 15 MW captive power plant to Tamilnadu Petroproducts

The Hindu Bureau November 09, 2022 21:19 IST

Officials of Tamilnadu Petroproducts and Wartsila are seen during the signing ceremony.

Wartsila will supply a gas-fuelled 15.5 MW captive power plant to Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. (TPL) in Chennai under an engineering, procurement and construction contract along with a five-year operation and maintenance agreement. The order for the two Wartsila 34SG gas engines follows TPL’s decision to shift power generation from heavy fuel oil operation to a cleaner and more efficient natural gas-based alternatives, the technology group said in a statement. The plant is expected to become operational in spring 2023. This transition towards greener alternatives is vital for TPL to reduce its carbon footprint in the Manali area. This project has been made possible by the commissioning of a liquefied natural gas terminal at Ennore that enables gas to be piped to the site, said TPL officials. Wartsila’s gas engines are future-proofed to operate on a fuel mix of natural gas and hydrogen with minimal modifications to the power plant, the company said. Furthermore, the engines are supported by an online gas analyser and advanced operating system to ensure optimal performance of engine despite some variations in the quality of the incoming LNG fuel, Wartsila said.



