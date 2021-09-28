WardWizard to double EV production capacity

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., manufacturer of Joy e-bike brand of electric two-wheelers, said it will set up an automatic assembly line at its Vadodara unit to double production capacity.

The company said the assembly line will become operational from October 2021, increasing its annual production capacity from one lakh units to two lakh units in a single shift. The production capacity can be further ramped up to 6 lakh units annually with three shifts depending on the market demand, it added. Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operation Officer, said, “We are planning to introduce new products by the end of this fiscal. An automatic assembly line will help to boost our production capacity.”