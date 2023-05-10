HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Walmart set to meet its goal of sourcing goods worth $10 bn from India by 2027, says CEO Doug McMillon

He also reaffirmed the retailers’ roadmap of strengthening partnerships with Indian communities, expanding opportunities for businesses and fostering transformative and innovative solutions for retail from India to the world

May 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Doug McMillon  reinforced the retailer’s continued commitment to the country towards building a comprehensive ecosystem.

Doug McMillon  reinforced the retailer’s continued commitment to the country towards building a comprehensive ecosystem. | Photo Credit: CHARLIE KAIJO

Walmart Inc., the Arkansas-based retail corporation, on Wednesday said it was all set to meet its goal of sourcing goods worth $10 billion from India each year by 2027.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon who was touring India to meet suppliers, partners and small and medium enterprises in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru said, India’s unique ecosystem of suppliers would help power Walmart’s goal of exporting goods worth $10 billion from India annually by 2027.

Addressing suppliers, partners, merchants, grantees, artisans and MSMEs associated with entities such as Walmart, Flipkart, PhonePe, Walmart Global Tech and Walmart Sourcing in India, Mr. McMillon reinforced the retailer’s continued commitment to the country towards building a comprehensive ecosystem.

He also reaffirmed the retailers’ roadmap of strengthening partnerships with Indian communities, expanding opportunities for businesses and fostering transformative and innovative solutions for retail from India to the world.

“Walmart is committed to India and we are here for the long term. We are excited about the Indian suppliers and partners who make quality, affordable, and sustainable products for our customers and members around the world,’‘ he said.

Mr. McMillon further said, the retailer would continue to build a holistic ecosystem that includes a wholesale cash-and-carry business, eCommerce platforms, payments and financial services platforms, as well as logistics and supply chain capabilities.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.