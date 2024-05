VST Tillers Tractors Limited (VST), a farm equipment manufacturer, has posted a net profit of ₹121.51 crore, a 32% growth compared with ₹92.36 crore in the year earlier.

However, revenue from operations declined 3.8% to ₹968.05 crore from ₹1,006.43 crore, in the March ended financial year. The company said it was able to maintain healthy growth in profitability and cash generation despite the adverse monsoon during the last season in the key markets.