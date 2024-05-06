VST Tillers eyes growing high power tractor market

May 06, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

VST Tillers Tractors, a player in compact tractors and power tillers has entered into a joint venture with HTC Investments, a firm in the Czech Republic that owns tractor brand Zetor and it has formed a new firm - VST Zetor.

Antony Cherukara, MD, VST Zetor, said VST commands 70% share in India’s compact tractor market. It has now entered into a new segment of tractors (41-50 HP range) that currently accounts for 59% of the total 8.75 lakh units of tractor sold in India.

Explaining the rationale for entering this segment, Mr. Cherukara said, “We have so far been focusing on smaller tractors to help farmers with small land holdings. But India’s farm sector is likely to see a consolidation. This could mean many smaller farmers directly or through Farmer Producer Organisations, farming together. This will require heavy duty tractors for large farms.”

The new entity also launched three of its maiden tractors available in six variants in ranges of 41-50 HP to cater to requirements of farmers with mid range or slightly large farms. These tractors, designed and manufactured at VST Zetor plant in India, come with indigenously made “direct injection diesel engines”, the company said.

Commenting on the market, Mr. Cherukara said, third and fourth quarters of FY24 were tough for the farm equipment industry, but with the prediction of a normal monsoon this year, the sector must pick up.

Filip Soka, Vice Chairman, VST Zetor said Zetor entered India more than 60 years ago and the erstwhile public sector firm HMT Ltd. produced tractors for the Czech brand. The tractor brand that currently has presence in more than 130 countries, had sold over 60,000 units until HMT wound up.

‘’We now fulfil the long-awaited desire to see Zetor tractors on Indian soil again. Our partnership with VST aims to strengthen our footprint in India, the world’s largest tractor market and leverages VST’s expertise in four-wheel drive compact tractors that are well-received in Europe. Our collaboration also promises to raise agricultural standards in India,’‘ Soka added.