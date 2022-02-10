Viswanathan named MD of TVS SCS

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), a part of the ₹15,000-crore TVS Mobility Group, has made top level changes with R. Dinesh being elevated as executive vice chairman and Ravi Viswanathan as managing director with immediate effect.

Till recently Mr. Dinesh held the post of MD. He is the fourth generation TVS scion and would continue to guide the company in his new role as the executive vice-chairman. Mr. Viswanathan as MD would continue to drive the business transformation and focus on the integration of the varied capabilities across the operating geographies of the company.

These changes are in line with the company’s commitment to further integrate its business globally and leverage the growing demand for value-added supply chain management services in India, said the company in a statement.

S. Mahalingam, chairman said: “The organisation has a grand vision and these executive appointments will help in realising the organisation’s potential and help the company cement its leadership as a technology-led global supply chain player.”