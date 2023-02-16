Vistara raises salaries of pilots, cabin crew by 8%

February 16, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Mumbai

Full service carrier Vistara will increase salaries of its pilots and cabin crew by up to 8% from April amid deployment of higher capacities to meet rising travel demand, according to a source.

The source also claimed that some 30 pilots had quit the airline in the last six months and were serving notice period after getting job offers mainly from the Gulf carriers.

On Thursday, a senior Vistara official confirmed the salary raise for the pilots and cabin crew but denied that 30 pilots had left the airline.

The official also said the salary hike decision was part of the annual appraisal exercise and not triggered by any other development, adding that some pilots changed their decision to quit in view of the long-term opportunities at the airline which is to be merged with Air India.

The official did not provide any specific details about the number of pilots who quit or were serving the mandatory six-month notice period.

Queries sent to Vistara remained unanswered.

“Vistara has increased pilots and cabin crew salary by 8% and 6%, respectively, from April,” the source said.

With air travel demand picking up significantly, the demand for pilots is also on the rise.

Globally, airlines are hiring people as they are expanding their fleet and operations.

“As communicated earlier, management continues to review pilot salaries on a regular basis… an increment of 8% in CTC will be allocated across all levels of pilots (except TFO) effective April 1. This increase will be added to the Base Flying Allowance (BFA),” Vistara said in an internal e-mail to its pilots.

This increase is not in lieu of the Supplementary Allowance (SA), which will be added over and above this adjustment for eligible pilots, as per the e mail.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has about 2,500 cabin crew and pilots.