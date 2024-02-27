Vedanta opens 130 ‘Nand Ghars’ at Jharsuguda, Odisha

February 27, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

Vedanta Aluminium has announced that 130 ‘Nand Ghars’ were inaugurated in Jharsuguda in Odisha as per its social responsibility initiative towards child and women’s development.

These modernized anganwadis, established as part of a collaborative effort, are designed to serve as key centers for nurturing the growth and well-being of local communities, particularly focusing on young children and women.

Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Aluminium in a statement said Vedanta has made substantial investments in infrastructure and training and the initiative is aimed at empowering rural women and providing children with strong foundational life skills.

“This approach is instrumental in integrating rural communities into the socio-economic mainstream,” he said.

The Nand Ghars, equipped with smart TVs, water purifiers, clean toilets, and solar panels, offer educational experience and ensure essential amenities. They are designed under the Building As Learning Aid (BALA) approach, turning school walls into interactive learning resources, the company said.

Initiated in 2015 under the Anil Agarwal Foundation and in collaboration with the Government of India’s Ministry of Women & Child Development, Nand Ghar is Vedanta’s flagship community initiative.

These centers extend beyond traditional anganwadis, offering holistic services in education, nutrition, healthcare, and skill development.