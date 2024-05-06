GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Va Tech Wabag unveils Blue Seed to help start-ups

May 06, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The new initiative to help start-ups in the water sector was launched by TVS Capital Funds Chairman and MD Gopal Srinivasan in the presence of Va Tech Wabag Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Mittal

Va Tech Wabag Ltd (Wabag) has launched a new initiative ‘Blue Seed’ to foster innovation and support emerging start-ups in the water sector.

The initiative was launched by TVS Capital Funds CMD Gopal Srinivasan in the presence of Wabag CMD Rajiv Mittal, the city-based water technology firm said in a statement.

Wabag will invest in promising start-ups with innovative water technology solutions. It will provide pre-seed and seed funding to jumpstart growth. Besides, it will provide comprehensive support and resources to accelerate the success of these ‘waterpreneurs’. It aims to cultivate a thriving ecosystem of ‘waterpreneurs’.

