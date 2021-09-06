Va Tech Wabag secures $11.45 mn order from Malaysia

Va Tech Wabag Ltd.. has secured an order worth $11.45 million for establishing a new effluent treatment plant for Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex in Johor, Malaysia.

Va Tech Wabag secured this order from Dialog E&C Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia. It will be constructed for PRPC Utilities and Facilities Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Corporation, it said in a statement.

Va Tech Wabag shall be the technology vendor and provide design, engineering, procurement and supervision activities for the proposed ETP. Va Tech Wabag shall design the ETP comprising two-stage biological treatment, advance oxidation process, ammonia stripper and drier facility for sludge treatment.