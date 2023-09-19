HamberMenu
Va Tech Wabag, Al Jomaih Energy tie up for water projects in West Asia, Saudi 

September 19, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Va Tech Wabag signed an MoU with Al Jomaih Energy during the India-Saudi Investment Forum held on the September 10th and 11th, on the occasion of the G20 Summit.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) has entered into an MoU with Al Jomaih Energy and Water (AEW), a leading developer of energy and water projects in West Asia, to pursue largescale public-private partnership (PPP) projects in Saudi Arabia and the broader West Asia region.

Under the partnership, Wabag and AEW will collaborate on various aspects including engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project development, and feasibility assessments for potential water projects, the water technology firm said in a statement.

The MoU will help both firms in development collaboration and in exploring the feasibility of development and investment opportunities in water projects in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other geographies in West Asia, said Wabag Deputy MD & Group CEO Pankaj Malhan.

