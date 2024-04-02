UltraTech Cement crosses 150 mtpa capacity milestone

April 02, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd. said it had commissioned two new greenfield capacities totalling 5.4 mtpa in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, taking the company’s total cement capacity to 151.6 mtpa.

“This capacity is more than 150% of the capacity in the United States and 80% of Europe’s capacity,” the company said in a statement.

“It took 36 years for the cement business of the Aditya Birla Group to get to a capacity of 100 mtpa. And UltraTech has subsequently added the next 50 mtpa in less than 5 years with an investment of about ₹32,000 crore. Over the past two decades, UltraTech has grown 11x, far outpacing the industry growth of 4x,” the company added.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said, “Reaching this milestone is symbolic of India’s ascent on the global stage and demonstrates the dynamism and scale of Indian corporations. UltraTech, as a national champion, is an enabler of India’s development.”

“With a mix of integrated cement plants, grinding units, bulk terminals across 59 locations in India along with 307 ready mix concrete plants, UltraTech’s scale and capacity footprint is unparalleled. And this scale will further enable UltraTech to service India’s growing demand for cement across the country,” he said. Over the last 12 months, UltraTech said it had expanded its capacity by 18.7 mtpa. In addition to that, the ongoing expansion of 35.5 mtpa is actively being implemented across 16 locations. In addition, the company is in the process of closing the proposed acquisition of Kesoram Cement. This will further augment UltraTech’s grey cement capacity to 198.2 mtpa. “UltraTech is committed to a capex of ₹32,400 crores over the next three years,” it said.

K.C. Jhanwar, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement, said, “This achievement is a significant milestone in UltraTech’s transformative growth journey.”