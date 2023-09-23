HamberMenu
Two big semiconductor proposals under process: Vaishnaw

Micron plant, for which construction has started, will start producing the first chip from December 2024, says Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Vaishnaw; he expects proposals to take shape in next few months

September 23, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Sanand

PTI
Union Railways Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw. File

Union Railways Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Two big semiconductor proposals are under process and expected to take shape in the coming few months, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Without divulging specifics of the proposals, the minister said the projects would focus on a special area where India could emerge as a leader at the global level.

Speaking with PTI on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony of Micron’s semiconductor plant, Mr. Vaishnaw said that the global semiconductor community was noticing the progress made by India in the segment and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s capability to execute large and complex policy decisions.

“This has developed India as a major trusted geography in which global industry players want to come. We can see in the coming few months at least two more large semiconductor proposals taking shape,” Mr. Vaishnaw said.

‘Technology export’

He said that there were some specific areas where India could take the lead and the focus of the semiconductor projects would be in areas that could help the country export technology.

The minister said that the Micron plant, for which construction had started, would start producing the first chip from December 2024 onwards.

Memory chip maker Micron in June announced setting up a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of $2.75 billion.

Micron would invest up to $825 million in the plant in two phases and the rest of the investment would come from the Centre and the State government.

Phase 1 would include 5,00,000 square feet of planned clean room space, and would start to become operational in late 2024.

