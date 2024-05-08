GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TVS Motor Q4 standalone net up 18% to ₹485 cr.

Revenue from operations grew by 24% to ₹8,169 crore

Published - May 08, 2024 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
For the three-month period, motorcycle sales grew by 32% to 5.11 lakh units. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVSM) reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended March surged 18% YoY to ₹485 crore on improved sales.

Revenue from operations grew by 24% to ₹8,169 crore. Cost of materials consumed soared to ₹5,969 crore from ₹4,843 crore, the manufacturer of two-and-three wheelers said in a filing.

Profit before tax of ₹671.63 crore included fair valuation loss of ₹47 crore of the investment held by the company against a gain of ₹62 crore. It is shown as part of “other income” in the financials.

For the three-month period, motorcycle sales grew by 32% to 5.11 lakh units, scooter by 16% to 3.96 lakh units, electric vehicles by 15% to 49,000 units and three wheelers by 4% to 30,000 units.

During the quarter, TVSM has invested ₹279 crore in its overseas subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd., and ₹25 crore in Indian Foundation for Quality Management. Besides, it sold its entire stake of 23.50% in Tag box Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

