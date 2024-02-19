GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Mobility, Mitsubishi form JV to gain market share

February 19, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
TVS Mobility Group President and CEO Srinivasa Raghavan and Director R. Dinesh say new vertical has a potential to reach revenue of ₹15,000 crore in three years

TVS Mobility Group President and CEO Srinivasa Raghavan and Director R. Dinesh say new vertical has a potential to reach revenue of ₹15,000 crore in three years | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TVS Mobility (TVSM) and Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation have formed a joint venture to establish a vehicle mobility ecosystem in India. The latter will make an initial investment of ₹300 crore for a 32% stake.

“We have four business verticals operating under TVSM. The first vertical of multi-brand dealership business is hived off and called TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution (TVS VMS). It would offer a complete portfolio of services to its customers,” said TVSM Pvt. Ltd., Director R. Dinesh at a press meet.

Demerged from T.V. Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt. Ltd., TVSM is a leading player in automotive distribution and aftermarket industry. It will use MC’s seed capital to develop comprehensive mobility solutions covering new sales, after-sales services, leasing and other automotive operations.

The business model has the potential to achieve ₹15,000 crore revenue in three years from the current ₹5,000 crore, he said.

He downplayed the possibility of an IPO, saying any fund crunch would be jointly borne by both parties.

“India is the world’s third-largest market for new automobiles with sales topping five million in 2023 and expected to grow at 6%-7% in the next few years,” said Mitsubishi Corporation Automotive and Mobility Group CEO, Shigeru Wakabayashi. “To gain a downstream foothold in the rapidly growing Indian market, MC has been fostering its relationship with TVS Mobility group,” he added. 

TVSM Group President & CEO Srinivasa Raghavan said the division sells annually half a million vehicles. The new division would cater to B2B segment for enterprises, corporate or fleet owners be it construction equipment, mining, or, electric buses.

Related Topics

green technologies / Electric vehicles

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.